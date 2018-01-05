OSKIA

OSKIA: was launched November 2009, they decided against using ‘exotic organic ingredients’ due to the enormous carbon footprints they’d produce.



OSKIA’s Get Up Glow contains very British ingredient Ribose, which increases cell oxygen intake, improving efficiency levels of cellular processes, thus improving complexion and the health of it! Ribose is extracted from sugars of corn on the cob.



98% of all ingredients used in OSKIA’s products are natural, plus they're organic where possible. All packaging’s manufactured in the UK, reducing unnecessary carbon footprints, and unlamented so they can be recycled. OSKIA plant trees close to the factory in Wales, to help to off-set factory energy use.



We love...

Get Up & Glow (£64.50 for 30ml) revitalizing serum enriched with youth-boosting nutrients and peptides to visibly brighten skin, it’s their best seller.



Available at Liberty’s and www.oskiaskincare.com



AB



