REN
REN


REN: was launched by Brits Antony Buck and Robert Calcraft, in September 2000; the first skin care range free-from synthetic fragrance, colours, petrochemicals, propylene glycol, PEGS, TEA/DEA, sulphates, silicones and parabens.

REN offered (and still does) UK manufactured, hi-tech, effective skincare, using cutting edge bio-actives, free-from unfriendly chemicals, which were (then) regularly used in skincare industries.

Today it’s sold in 36 countries worldwide! REN minimize environmental impact; all packaging is recyclable - use their FREEPOST REN returns system if unable to recycle yourself. REN source their fairly traded Moroccan Rose Otto oil from El Kelaa, located edge of the dessert in Dades, Morocco.

Moroccan Rose Otto Shower Gel (£16 for 250ml) steam distilled (rose petals) harvested at dawn, Rose Otto oil hydrates dry, sensitive skin. (It’s bought by someone worldwide every three minutes!) Celeb fans include Kate Winslet and Sophie Dahl.

21/04/2010
