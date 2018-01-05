The best of the rest...

In this article













INA Crystals White Gold Day Moisture Cream (pictured left, £28.00 for 50ml) celeb make-up artist Louise Constad says “I love this product- it’s sophisticated, feminine, and smells divine. It sits well under make-up, ideal for a good base. I use it on my clients, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kristen Scott Thomas and Helena Bonham Carter. It’s deeply hydrating-lasts for hours, and contains white gold crystal salt to add luminosity, and it’s free from parabens and synthetics.”



Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser (£13 for 100ml pump starter kit + muslin cloths). This multi-award winning, best-selling product (one is sold every thirty seconds!) from Liz Earle’s range is packed with naturally active ingredients to remove make-up and grime. Sarah Stacey says “it’s good value, high in botanical ingredients; some are fairly-traded, it’s not pure organic however, with small quantities of chemicals, but it’s the highest ever scoring product in all our Tried & Tested’s for our Beauty Bible books.” Lilly Allen is a fan!



Neal’s Yard Remedies Power Berry Facial Mask (£24 for 50g) gel formation which turns to milk when washing off, contains fairly traded Brazil nut oil, and 93% organic ingredients. It’s packed with anti-oxidants acai, bilberry, cranberry and grape, boosting facial radiance! Customers can return bottles and jars to stores, or recycle themselves, (almost 90% of orders online can be recycled). All stores use electricity from a renewable energy provider, and have banned the use of plastic bags, preferring paper bags.



Botanicals Deep Cleansing Melt Rose & Camellia (£14.50 for 50g) nourishing facial cleanser that removes impurities and restores natural balance. Ideal for dry to mature skin types. 100% natural. (This products is concentrated so only a small amount is needed.) Botanicals is based in Leicestershire and only uses ingredients that are from sustainable, natural and ethical sources. They use minimalist recycled or recyclable packaging.



