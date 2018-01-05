>
>

Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

  

Best SPF Mositurisers - Best SPF moisturisers - reviews
Best SPF Mositurisers
The best SPF moisturisers are those which keep you protected from the sun's harmful rays and keep your skin hydrated all day long.

SPF is literally the elixir of youth - if you want to stay youthful and stop wrinkles then you've got to keep your skin protected from the sun!

But the best SPF moisturisers usually go that extra mile and offer you all sorts of other brilliant anti-ageing, skin brightening, age-spot reducing, and wrinkle removing wonderment.

With so many claims flying around it's hard to tell which really are the best SPF moisturisers and which are worth your wedge! We've taken the toil away and tried them out for you.

Our reviews are open, honest and completely candid. We're not afraid to say what we think at sofeminine.

Find out which SPF moisturisers we thought were great and which ones we weren't so keen on in our best SPF moisturiser reviews...




 
  
Beauty Editor
05/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramWinter nail inspiration
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         