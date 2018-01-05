Ole Henriksen Truth Revealed Super Cream SPF 15 Ole Henriksen Truth Revealed Super Cream SPF 15 Ole Henriksen Truth Revealed Super Cream SPF 15



Reviewed by Ursula, 24, Senior Editorial Assistant, London



Ole Henriksen Truth Revealed Super Creme SPF 15 is an anti aging moisturiser that protects from UV damage and helps to firm the skin in the process. Made with micro algae, tripeptide 5 and omega 3, it is full of active ingredients and is suitable for all skin types.



With cheerful orange packaging this moisturiser really shows how special it is once it first touches your skin. With an even consistency this cream instantly hydrated my skin and sank in very quickly.



It left my face feeling well hydrated, smooth and supple, and created the perfect base for applying make up. At SPF 15 the sunscreen protection isn't high but it will give your skin the protection it needs from the elements on your way to work.



I really appreciated the fact that this cream is such a multi-tasker, boosting my collagen production, hydrating my skin, smoothing fine lines and best of all giving my skin great protection from the sun.



RRP: £55.00

