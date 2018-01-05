Clarins HydraQuench Cream SPF15 Clarins HydraQuench Cream SPF15 Clarins HydraQuench Cream SPF15



Reviewed by Ursula, 24, Senior Editorial Assistant, London



Clarins know how how to deliver quality skincare that gives results every time, so I was pleased to find that HydraQuench Cream SPF 15 didn't disappoint.



It was quick to absorb and left my skin looking glowy.



The hydration seemed to last all day and with sorbier tree bud to stimulate microcirculation and katafray bark to restructure my skin's outer layers, I felt my skin was well protected with nature's goodness.



Clarins HydraQuench Cream SPF 15

RRP: £33.00

Available from Debenhams














