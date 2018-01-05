Arbonne Oil-Absorbing Day Lotion with SPF 20 Arbonne Oil-Absorbing Day Lotion with SPF 20 Arbonne Oil-Absorbing Day Lotion with SPF 20



Reviewed by Ursula, 24, Senior Editorial Assistant, London



Arbonne is one of those skincare brands that you hear whispers about from friends with problem skin.



"It's amazing," they say: "I can't use anything else," and "you have to try it." These are just some of the comments I'd heard about Swiss brand Arbonne before actually laying my hands on a bottle of their Oil-Absorbing Day Lotion, SPF 20.



The packaging itself is very appealing - the box and bottle both have a simplistic design that evokes luxury skincare authority. Made with natural extracts including ivy, kiwi and mallow, plus a range of citrus extracts, this natural formulation promises to leave oily and combination skin with a matt finish whilst keeping it protected from UV rays.



Whilst my skin isn't particularly oily, my T-zone does suffer from a little too much shine at times so I was interested to see if this lotion was up to the task.



The first thing I noticed was the fresh citrus fragrance that really awakened my senses and helped to drag me out of my morning slumber. Whilst you will need a few pumps to get enough cream out, it sinks in quickly and leaves skin feeling very soft and hydrated.



There were no white traces which can be left by more industrious SPF moisturisers, and the finish was certainly matt but the radiant kind - as opposed to lacklustre. I usually prefer a more dewy complexion but for ladies who are scared of shine then this lotion is a winner.



RRP: £31.00

