Reviewed by: Anna-Belle, Editor, 30, London

Another brilliant SPF 30 daily moisturiser. Templespa self defence is ordorless and has a lovely silky texture. It's lighter than expected and sinks into the skin quickly without leaving any greasy residue.

You can wear this under your daily moisturiser or just on it's own. Make up glided on easily over the top and my skin felt moisturised for the majority of the day.

I cycle to work and I have quite combination skin so the drier areas of my face felt a little bit dry towards the end of the afternoon so I would probably wear this under a mosituriser to get me through.

I love that it tingles slightly when you put it on. It's got cherry extract, Alga Lite, bearberry and vitamins C & E all of which work to even the skin tone, diminish pigmentation and provide anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing benefits.

Templespa uses botanicals as their active ingredients such as arbutin (bearberry) to lighten skin and even up the general appearence which helps to give a more youthful look.

Templespa self defence SPF 30
RRP: £33
Available from Templespa




  
  
05/07/2011
