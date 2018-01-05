RoC Sublime Energy Day SPF 20 RoC® Sublime Energy™ - Day E-PULSE™ Concentrate + Activating Moisturiser SPF 20 RoC® Sublime Energy™ - Day E-PULSE™ Concentrate +

Activating Moisturiser SPF 20



Reviewed by Gemma, 32, Make Up Artist, Basildon



RoC Sublime Energy Day comes in two parts - a tube of scary looking black stuff (the "E-PULSE Concentrate") and a pump action moisturiser which is reassuringly white.



You start by rubbing in the black gel which sinks in remarkably quickly and feels more like primer than anything else. You then follow this up with the moisturiser which contains the UVA and UVB protection.



The box claims all sorts of anti-ageing benefits from the first application. I didn't notice any immediate improvement but I liked the way my skin felt afterwards - very soft and very smooth. My make up went on very easily after application and my skin felt hydrated and supple.



I'm a bit confused about all the ™'s and ®'s. These names they've given the product are ridiculous and long winded. I think they could certainly simplify it to not sound so poncy.



I also think there's too much packaging. In this day and age no-one wants a pointless little plastic tray they're going to have to throw away.



But when the only negative is packaging and naming you know you've got a good product. I'd recommend this and if they simplified the packaging then I'd give it 5 stars.



Sofeminine rating:







RoC® Sublime Energy™ - Day SPF 20

RRP: £40.84

Available from Boots





