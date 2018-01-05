Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15 Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15 Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15



Reviewed by Katie, 40, Legal Secretary, Henley



Skin Science is rather unremarkable - it's looks utilitarian and is odourless. I absolutely love that about it. It's no nonsense and they claim that it's proven to delay ageing by 20%.



Skin Science call this "age management" rather than anti-ageing which I also find quite reassuring.



The key ingredient is something they've called Spermine™ - which is a synthetically produced antioxidant which mimics the effects of Spermine that naturally occurs in skin. It's 30 times stronger than Vitamin E.



It also features Omegatri™ - a marine Omega 3 oil (fish oil, I presume?) that's a first in skincare (unsurprising given that Skin Science hails from Norway) and helps skin repair overnight so no need for separate night products.



The cream only contains SPF 15 and ideally I'd prefer stronger protection but having said I love that this cream is non-greasy, sinks in quickly and (at the risk of sounding like a cheesy TV advert) leaves my skin feeling perfectly hydrated all day and I even wake up with smooth, hydrated skin.



The downside is you can only get it in Harvey Nichols and it's a whopping £85.



I would have given it five stars but it's expensive and I'd prefer a higher SPF for the money.



RRP: £85

