>
>
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15

 

Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15 - Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15
Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15
Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15

Reviewed by Katie, 40, Legal Secretary, Henley

Skin Science is rather unremarkable - it's looks utilitarian and is odourless. I absolutely love that about it. It's no nonsense and they claim that it's proven to delay ageing by 20%.

Skin Science call this "age management" rather than anti-ageing which I also find quite reassuring.

The key ingredient is something they've called Spermine™ - which is a synthetically produced antioxidant which mimics the effects of Spermine that naturally occurs in skin. It's 30 times stronger than Vitamin E.

It also features Omegatri™ - a marine Omega 3 oil (fish oil, I presume?) that's a first in skincare (unsurprising given that Skin Science hails from Norway) and helps skin repair overnight so no need for separate night products.

The cream only contains SPF 15 and ideally I'd prefer stronger protection but having said I love that this cream is non-greasy, sinks in quickly and (at the risk of sounding like a cheesy TV advert) leaves my skin feeling perfectly hydrated all day and I even wake up with smooth, hydrated skin.

The downside is you can only get it in Harvey Nichols and it's a whopping £85.

I would have given it five stars but it's expensive and I'd prefer a higher SPF for the money.

Sofeminine rating:



Skin Science Bio Active 24hr Protective Complex Cream SPF 15
RRP: £85
Available from Harvey Nichols




  
  
Beauty Editor
05/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         