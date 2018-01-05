Apicare Manuka Natural Sun Protect SPF 15 Apicare Manuka Natural Sun Protect SPF 15 Apicare Manuka Natural Sun Protect SPF 15



Reviewed by Ursula, 24, London



Apicare is a skincare brand from New Zealand that promise to use the: "best active natural ingredients in gentle formulas to provide you with top quality skincare."



Making bold claims can set some beauty brands up for a fall, and unfortunately this was the case for the Apicare Manuka Natural Sun Protect. As a daily moisturiser the consistency is quite thick and leaves your skin feeling sticky for ages afterwards.



Previously I've been impressed by the Apicare body butters but this day cream disappointed.



It's made with good intentions - it uses naturally occurring zinc oxide to block broad spectrum UVA and UVB rays and locks in moisture with manuka honey and nourishing plant oils - jojoba, lavender and carrot seed to name a few.



Natural beauty addicts might like to persevere, but for me, the healthy sheen it gave my complexion was overpowered by the sticky texture. I wouldn't use it again.



Sofeminine rating:





RRP £21.44

RRP £21.44

Available from:www.simplymanuka.co.uk










