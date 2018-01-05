Healthspan Nurture Replenish Day Cream SPF 15

>
>
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Reviewed by: Julia, Sales Director, 31, London

HealthSpan Nurture Replenish is an anti-aging cream developed for more mature skintypes, and the packaging was clearly targeting an older market.

At 31, the menopause is a long way off but this cream is developed to help replenish skin when oestrogen decreases, so I was hoping for a double dosing of great skin, combining my own resources with the antioxidant ingredients in this cream.

Whilst the packaging was a turn-off for me, this cream actually had a very fresh fragrance, and really moisturised my skin well.

My skin felt very hydrated afterwards, but the texture was quite heavy - I'd say it was more of a night cream than a day cream.


Sofeminine rating:



RRP: £9.95
Available from Nuture Skincare




  
  
Beauty Editor
05/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Latest… 05/01/2018
