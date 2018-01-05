Healthspan Nurture Replenish Day Cream SPF 15 Healthspan Nurture Replenish Day Cream SPF 15 Healthspan Nurture Replenish Day Cream SPF 15 Reviewed by: Julia, Sales Director, 31, London



HealthSpan Nurture Replenish is an anti-aging cream developed for more mature skintypes, and the packaging was clearly targeting an older market.



At 31, the menopause is a long way off but this cream is developed to help replenish skin when oestrogen decreases, so I was hoping for a double dosing of great skin, combining my own resources with the antioxidant ingredients in this cream.



Whilst the packaging was a turn-off for me, this cream actually had a very fresh fragrance, and really moisturised my skin well.



My skin felt very hydrated afterwards, but the texture was quite heavy - I'd say it was more of a night cream than a day cream.



Healthspan Nurture Replenish Day Cream SPF 15

RRP: £9.95

