Best SPF moisturisers - reviews
HealthSpan Nurture Replenish is an anti-aging cream developed for more mature skintypes, and the packaging was clearly targeting an older market.
At 31, the menopause is a long way off but this cream is developed to help replenish skin when oestrogen decreases, so I was hoping for a double dosing of great skin, combining my own resources with the antioxidant ingredients in this cream.
Whilst the packaging was a turn-off for me, this cream actually had a very fresh fragrance, and really moisturised my skin well.
My skin felt very hydrated afterwards, but the texture was quite heavy - I'd say it was more of a night cream than a day cream.
Healthspan Nurture Replenish Day Cream SPF 15
RRP: £9.95
Available from Nuture Skincare
Beauty Editor
05/07/2011
