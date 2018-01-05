Arbonne Sheer Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF 15 Arbonne Sheer Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF 15 Arbonne Sheer Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF 15 Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director



This tinted moisturiser is supposed to multi-task by adding a hint of colour to your skin, whilst protecting it from UV rays.



I found that it did the opposite! Maybe I had the wrong shade for my skin but it managed to make me look pale and the texture was quite greasy so I actually looked ill!



This wasn't a success for me as the bottle leaked easily and my skin didn't feel very moisturised, meaning that I had to use another moisturiser on top to achieve the result I wanted.



I wouldn't use this again.



Sofeminine rating:





Arbonne Sheer Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF15

RRP: £25.00

Available from Arbonne





