Arbonne Sheer Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF 15

Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director

This tinted moisturiser is supposed to multi-task by adding a hint of colour to your skin, whilst protecting it from UV rays.

I found that it did the opposite! Maybe I had the wrong shade for my skin but it managed to make me look pale and the texture was quite greasy so I actually looked ill!

This wasn't a success for me as the bottle leaked easily and my skin didn't feel very moisturised, meaning that I had to use another moisturiser on top to achieve the result I wanted.

I wouldn't use this again.

Arbonne Sheer Finish Tinted Moisturiser SPF15
RRP: £25.00
Available from Arbonne




  
  
05/07/2011
