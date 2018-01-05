Vie Face the Day SPF 15 Skin Shield with White Tea

>
Reviewed by Ursula, 24, London

Vie's Face the Day Lotion is great for oily skin types as it sinks in quickly but won't over stimulate your skin.

The lotion melts on contact with your skin and is easily applied. A couple of pumps are enough to moisturise your whole face.

Made with white tea for it's anti-oxidant properties this is a day cream that will help in the fight against aging as well as protecting your skin from harmful rays - which is effectively the same thing.

For those that suffer from dry skin you may want a day cream that is richer, but overall it makes a decent little buy.

Sofeminine rating:


RRP: £18.00
Available from www.vieathome.com




  
  
05/07/2011
