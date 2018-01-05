Caudalie Vinexpert Riche Radiance Day Fluid SPF 10 Caudalie VineExpert Riche Radience Day Fluid SPF 10 Caudalie Vinexpert Riche Radiance Day Fluid SPF 10 Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director, London



This cream is amazing. The texture is silky smooth and leaves skin looking and feeling incredible.



Caudalie have developed this cream to firm and nourish dry skin with a host of naturally active ingredients. The super selection of ingredients, luxurious packaging and overall results make this a clear five-star cream for me.



The fragrance was really appealing and I found myself looking forward to this part of my morning routine. The cream is a little heavy but sinks in well and left my skin feeling very hydrated and looking firm - goodbye fine lines!



The only downside was the size - I want a bigger bottle!



