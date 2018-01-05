Caudalie Vinexpert Riche Radiance Day Fluid SPF 10

|
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews
This cream is amazing. The texture is silky smooth and leaves skin looking and feeling incredible.
Caudalie have developed this cream to firm and nourish dry skin with a host of naturally active ingredients. The super selection of ingredients, luxurious packaging and overall results make this a clear five-star cream for me.
The fragrance was really appealing and I found myself looking forward to this part of my morning routine. The cream is a little heavy but sinks in well and left my skin feeling very hydrated and looking firm - goodbye fine lines!
The only downside was the size - I want a bigger bottle!
Caudalie Vinexpert Riche Radiance Day Fluid SPF10
RRP: £36.00
Available from Space NK
