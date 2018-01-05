Priori Daily Defence SPF 30

>
>
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Reviewed by Megan, 32, architect, Merseyside

Am I missing something? This is supposed to be SPF 30 and yet on the back of the packet it says it might actually cause sunburn because it contains AHAs?

I'm happy to report I have not been burned but that warning really put me off.

The cream is, in general, utilitarian. It feels like a sun cream but it goes in easier and doesn't leave skin too greasy. You get a slight tingle which I imagine is all the active ingredients getting to work.

I didn't feel very hydrated afterwards and I still needed an additional moisturiser.

I feel a bit let down to be honest. I normally love Priori products but this just isn't up to their normal high standards.

It's probably a great addition to a Priori based anti-ageing regime but as a stand-alone product I didn't love it.

RRP: £17.99
Available from Derma Care Direct




  
  
05/07/2011
