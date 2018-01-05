Fade Out White Protecting Day Cream SPF 15 F Fade Out White Protecting Day Cream SPF 15 ade Out White Protecting Day Cream SPF 15



Reviewed by Anna-Belle, 30, Editor, London



I wasn't sure about this - it sounds suspiciously like a bleaching cream.



Essentially it is but instead of trying to lighten my skin, I'm trying to address mild melasma (slight discolouration) on my forehead and cheeks.



Loads of women have this. It's sun damage but can be brought on by taking certain versions of the Pill. Fade Out aims to lighten these spots with natural active ingredients. It also works on freckles which I think is a bit of a shame.



Apparently they have 100% success rate but I imagine you'd need the night cream to see the results in 6 weeks as they suggest.



It's a nice luxurious feeling cream that sinks in easily. It tingles slightly but it makes you feel like it's working. It also leaves your skin feeling supple but not greasy which is great.



I think it's a shame it's only SPF15. I'd prefer a more robust coverage to prevent further skin discoloration.





