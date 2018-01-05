Caudalie Vinoperfect Day Perfecting Fluid SPF 15 Caudalie VinoPerfect Day Perfecting Fluid SPF 15 Caudalie Vinoperfect Day Perfecting Fluid SPF 15 Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director, London



This moisturiser from Caudalie literally melts onto the skin and rehydrates skin instantly.



It's a pity it's only SPF 15 but it still protects skin from UV rays and helps to correct dark spots so that's good.



I was impressed with the packaging and the fragrance too, which was refreshing and uplifting.



The cream itself is oil free and quite light, so great for oily skin types. It left my skin looking radiant and my skin tone also looked evened out. I would have said 5 stars if they'd have bumped it up to SPF 30.



Caudalie Vinoperfect Day Perfecting Fluid SPF15

RRP: £38.00

Available from Space NK





