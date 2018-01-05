>
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Caudalie Vinoperfect Day Perfecting Fluid SPF 15

   

Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director, London

This moisturiser from Caudalie literally melts onto the skin and rehydrates skin instantly.

It's a pity it's only SPF 15 but it still protects skin from UV rays and helps to correct dark spots so that's good.

I was impressed with the packaging and the fragrance too, which was refreshing and uplifting.

The cream itself is oil free and quite light, so great for oily skin types. It left my skin looking radiant and my skin tone also looked evened out. I would have said 5 stars if they'd have bumped it up to SPF 30.

