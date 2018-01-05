>
>
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-ageing formula

 

Ultrasun High SPF 30 anti-aging formula - Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-ageing formula
Ultrasun High SPF 30 anti-aging formula
Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-ageing formula  

Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director, London

When it comes to cosmetics the most important thing is whether they actually work or not, but a part of me thinks they should look good too.

That is where Ultrasun really fails. The packaging is terrible - with a dodgy sticker and a budget-looking design I was expecting this cream to cake my face in white.

I was surprised that the texture was quite watery and sloppy. It was quite difficult to apply. However it absorbed very quickly - with no residue.

The fragrance was very chemical and I wouldn't want to use this again, even if it does offer high factor sun protection, there are other creams out there that give the same protection in a more user friendly - and girl friendly - way.

It works but it doesn't make you feel good. This would be a good boy moisturizer.

Sofeminine rating:


Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-Ageing formula
MSRP: £19.00
Available from Victoria Health




  
  
Beauty Editor
05/07/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         