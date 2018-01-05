Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-ageing formula Ultrasun High SPF 30 anti-aging formula Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-ageing formula Reviewed by: Julia, 31, Sales Director, London



When it comes to cosmetics the most important thing is whether they actually work or not, but a part of me thinks they should look good too.



That is where Ultrasun really fails. The packaging is terrible - with a dodgy sticker and a budget-looking design I was expecting this cream to cake my face in white.



I was surprised that the texture was quite watery and sloppy. It was quite difficult to apply. However it absorbed very quickly - with no residue.



The fragrance was very chemical and I wouldn't want to use this again, even if it does offer high factor sun protection, there are other creams out there that give the same protection in a more user friendly - and girl friendly - way.



It works but it doesn't make you feel good. This would be a good boy moisturizer.



Sofeminine rating:





Ultrasun High SPF 30 Anti-Ageing formula

MSRP: £19.00

Available from Victoria Health





