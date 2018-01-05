Best SPF Moisturiser Reviews Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream SPF 30 Reviewed by: Anna-Belle, Editor, 30, London



This day cream is gloriously thick and luxurious when you squeeze it out. The texture is just heavenly. It doesn't seem to smell at all which I think is a good thing.



The cream actually glides over the skin and melts in quickly. It left my skin feeling quite hydrated but not greasy to the touch. I half expected to feel like I'd slathered body lotion all over my face but not at all - the formula works really well.



It's supposed to be anti-ageing and has active ingredients Avobenzone 2.0%, Homosalate 6.5%, Octislate 5.0%, Octinoxate 7.5% and Oxybenzone 4.0%. Disappointingly the rest of the ingredients aren't printed on the packaging but it's probably on the box which I don't have.



Murad test on people not animals which is always good but without the full list of ingredients I can't tell you if this cream is vegan friendly or not.



I love that it's SPF 30 because if you're interested in anti-ageing then that's the minimum you should consider for a day cream.



All in all, this cream totally justifies its price tag.



Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream SPF 30 RRP: £37

Available from Murad



Also available in SPF15 and a Blemish-Prone skin version.







