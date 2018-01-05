>
Best SPF moisturisers - reviews

Best SPF Moisturiser Reviews

 

Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream - Best SPF Moisturiser Reviews
Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream
Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream SPF 30

Reviewed by: Anna-Belle, Editor, 30, London

This day cream is gloriously thick and luxurious when you squeeze it out. The texture is just heavenly. It doesn't seem to smell at all which I think is a good thing.

The cream actually glides over the skin and melts in quickly. It left my skin feeling quite hydrated but not greasy to the touch. I half expected to feel like I'd slathered body lotion all over my face but not at all - the formula works really well.

It's supposed to be anti-ageing and has active ingredients Avobenzone 2.0%, Homosalate 6.5%, Octislate 5.0%, Octinoxate 7.5% and Oxybenzone 4.0%. Disappointingly the rest of the ingredients aren't printed on the packaging but it's probably on the box which I don't have.

Murad test on people not animals which is always good but without the full list of ingredients I can't tell you if this cream is vegan friendly or not.

I love that it's SPF 30 because if you're interested in anti-ageing then that's the minimum you should consider for a day cream.

All in all, this cream totally justifies its price tag.


Sofeminine rating:
Murad Age Reform Perfecting Day Cream SPF 30
RRP: £37
Available from Murad

Also available in SPF15 and a Blemish-Prone skin version.




  
  
Beauty Editor
05/07/2011
