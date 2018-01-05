Breast cancer care: Top 5 beauty products

In this article











October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which means going pink for a good cause.Every year plenty of our fave beauty brands launch limited edition versions of their prettifying products to help support charities that help women affected by breast Sadly breast cancer is the most common type of female cancer , but with the help of generous donations and advanced research it is becoming much more treatable.Fancy doing your bit to fight against breast cancer? We’ve rounded up our top pink beauty products that pledge to help out the cause and raise money for breast cancer charities.From pearly whites to divine scents , there’s something pretty in pink to purchase.So what are you waiting for...