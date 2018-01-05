>
>

Breast cancer care: Top 5 beauty products

 
Get pretty in pink this October: Our fave pink beauty buys
In this article
Get pretty in pink this October: Our fave pink beauty buys

Get pretty in pink this October: Our fave pink beauty buys

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month which means going pink for a good cause.

Every year plenty of our fave beauty brands launch limited edition versions of their prettifying products to help support charities that help women affected by breast cancer.

Sadly breast cancer is the most common type of female cancer, but with the help of generous donations and advanced research it is becoming much more treatable.

Fancy doing your bit to fight against breast cancer? We’ve rounded up our top pink beauty products that pledge to help out the cause and raise money for breast cancer charities.

From pearly whites to divine scents, there’s something pretty in pink to purchase.

So what are you waiting for...
Abby Driver
02/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornPerfect baby names for February
Foods that you can easily grow at homeThe most beautiful villages in Europe
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         