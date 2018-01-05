In this article











Breast cancer care: Bed head best

The packaging might look rather rude, but this tube of hair smoothing cream has a serious message.



TIGI's Smoothing Control cream is all about giving lack lustre locks a serious revival - and giving cash to cancer charities too - 10% of all cash raised in October from Bed Head will go towards Breast Cancer Care. Nice work TIGI.



Plus this hair miracle worker will repair your hair while enriching it with a hint of shimmer. What's not to love?



TIGI Bed Head After Party RRP: £12.10 Available from Escentual.com

