Breast cancer care: Bed head best

Breast cancer care: Top 5 beauty products
  
In this article

The packaging might look rather rude, but this tube of hair smoothing cream has a serious message.

TIGI's Smoothing Control cream is all about giving lack lustre locks a serious revival - and giving cash to cancer charities too - 10% of all cash raised in October from Bed Head will go towards Breast Cancer Care. Nice work TIGI.

Plus this hair miracle worker will repair your hair while enriching it with a hint of shimmer. What's not to love?

TIGI Bed Head After Party

RRP: £12.10
Available from Escentual.com
Abby Driver
02/10/2012
