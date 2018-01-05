>
>
Breast cancer care: Top 5 beauty products
  
Breast cancer care: Pearly whites
In this article

Breast cancer care: Pearly whites


Who doesn’t want to shed the unfavourable British stereotype of bad teeth and get some seriously pearly whites?

Pearl Drops Instant Beauty promises whiter teeth in just one week which sounds rather good to us. Hollywood smiles all round!

And for each bottle sold Pearl Drops will donate 10p to go towards making a £50,000 donation to one of three breast cancer charities. You can then nominate which charity the donation should be made to on the Pearl Drops facebook page.

Pearl Drops Instant Beauty 
RRP: £3.99
Available from Boots
Abby Driver
02/10/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less time30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Perfect baby names for FebruaryFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         