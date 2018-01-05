In this article











Breast cancer care: Pearly whites

Who doesn’t want to shed the unfavourable British stereotype of bad teeth and get some seriously pearly whites?



Pearl Drops Instant Beauty promises whiter teeth in just one week which sounds rather good to us. Hollywood smiles all round!



And for each bottle sold Pearl Drops will donate 10p to go towards making a £50,000 donation to one of three breast cancer charities. You can then nominate which charity the donation should be made to on the Pearl Drops facebook page.



Pearl Drops Instant Beauty RRP: £3.99 Available from Boots

