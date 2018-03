In this article























Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..



Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use.. What does it really take to look as good as the A-list?



We've got our finger on the



From Beyonce's choice of



Best of all - some of their must have products are utterly credit crunchable and available on the high street. Who said A list beauty had to be unattainable?



Read on for celebrity beauty secrets...







What does it really take to look as good as the A-list?We've got our finger on the beauty pulse and discovered what the likes of Kim Kardashian Jennifer Aniston and Uma Thurman really use to stay looking so eternally fabulous.From Beyonce's choice of nail polish to the dermatologist brands that keep Kate Hudson looking positively teenage, read on to find out about celebrity beauty buys and the best kept celebrity beauty secrets.Best of all - some of their must have products are utterly credit crunchable and available on the high street. Who said A list beauty had to be unattainable?Read on for celebrity beauty secrets...