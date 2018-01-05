Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..
What does it really take to look as good as the A-list?
We've got our finger on the beauty
pulse and discovered what the likes of Kim Kardashian
, Jennifer Aniston
and Uma Thurman
really use to stay looking so eternally fabulous.
From Beyonce's choice of nail
polish to the dermatologist brands that keep Kate Hudson
looking positively teenage, read on to find out about celebrity beauty buys and the best kept celebrity beauty secrets.
Best of all - some of their must have products are utterly credit crunchable and available on the high street. Who said A list beauty had to be unattainable?
Read on for celebrity beauty secrets...