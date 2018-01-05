- Kate Hudson beauty secret

>
Blonde beauty Kate Hudson has beautifully clear skin and keeps it in check with a dermatologist recommended moisturiser - Perricone MD Intensive Moisture Therapy.

This tops up skin's moisture levels, smoothes skin and protects it from environmental changes.

Made under the expert gaze of Dr. Perricone (a Hollywood dermatologist) this paraben free cream is used by the likes of Kate Hudson among other famous faces.

And if it means we can look 18 at 32 like Hudson, then we don't mind forking out for this.

Perricone MD Intensive Moisture Therapy
RRP: £63.95
Available from BeautyBay

17/04/2012
