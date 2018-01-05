Beyonce Knowles beauty secret  

In this article























Baker Street by Nails Inc

RRP: £8.25

Available from BeautyBay







Beyonce Knowles loves blue - she named her daughter it after all.So little wonder that the yummy mummy diva has a favourite blue hue for her nails - namely Baker Street from nails Inc.This cobalt colour will give your talons a bright flash for the season ahead while lending you just a touch of Beyonce's (and Blue Ivy Carter's) celebrity coolness.And all for under a tenner. Result.