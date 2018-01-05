Beyonce Knowles beauty secret  

>
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
  
In this article

Beyonce Knowles loves blue - she named her daughter it after all.

So little wonder that the yummy mummy diva has a favourite blue hue for her nails - namely Baker Street from nails Inc.

This cobalt colour will give your talons a bright flash for the season ahead while lending you just a touch of Beyonce's (and Blue Ivy Carter's) celebrity coolness.

And all for under a tenner. Result.

Baker Street by Nails Inc
RRP: £8.25
Available from BeautyBay

17/04/2012
