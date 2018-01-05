>
Jennifer Aniston beauty secrets
Jennifer Aniston beauty secrets


Jennifer Aniston beauty secrets
At the age of 43, Miss Aniston has the kind of skin some 23-year-olds would swap places with.

Needless to say Jennifer has some well guarded beauty secrets with rumoured laser peels and fillers... but what we can copy correctly is her choice of skincare.

One of Dr. Hauschka's hero products, Rose Day Cream is a winner for strengthening skin, soothing redness and calming down over zealous complexions - no wonder it's a Jennifer Aniston favourite.

Made with rose oil and antioxidant rosehip extract it protects skin with a nuturing film and helps the top layer of the epidermis to regenerate so skin looks increasingly fresh, young and healthy.

Dr.Hauschka Rose Day Cream
RRP: £23.95
Available from Dr. Hauschka

