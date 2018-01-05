Pixie Lott beauty secret
Pixie Lott beauty secret
Pop princess Pixie Lott
is always stepping out with flawless skin. This could be down to good genes, youth and a healthy lifestyle, but DuWop Foundation
of Youth could also have a lot to do with that creamy complexion.
Pixie is a fan of DuWop's brush on Foundation
which is packed with skin plumping ingredients from nature.
It restores fullness with linum seed extract and tones skin with fern extract leaving it naturally more beautiful. Miss Lott is a fan of the lightweight texture and self locking brush which prevents leaks and makes applying Foundation
a breeze - and we are too.
DuWop Foundation of Youth
RRP: £20.25
Available from BeautyBay