>
>
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
  
Pixie Lott beauty secret
In this article

Pixie Lott beauty secret


Pixie Lott beauty secret 

- Pixie Lott beauty secret
Pop princess Pixie Lott is always stepping out with flawless skin. This could be down to good genes, youth and a healthy lifestyle, but DuWop Foundation of Youth could also have a lot to do with that creamy complexion.

Pixie is a fan of DuWop's brush on Foundation which is packed with skin plumping ingredients from nature.

It restores fullness with linum seed extract and tones skin with fern extract leaving it naturally more beautiful. Miss Lott is a fan of the lightweight texture and self locking brush which prevents leaks and makes applying Foundation a breeze - and we are too.

DuWop Foundation of Youth 
RRP: £20.25
Available from BeautyBay

17/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Perfect baby names for February
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         