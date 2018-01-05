>
>
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
  
Kim Kardashian beauty secret
In this article

Kim Kardashian beauty secret


Kim Kardashian beauty secret 

- Kim Kardashian beauty secret
With a world famous pout to take care of, it may surprise that Kim Kardashian's lip balm of choice is a very budget friendly buy.

Kim is reportedly a huge fan of Soft Lips in French Vanilla - it smells kissably moreish and hydrates Lips a treat.

And if it's good enough for socialite Kim K then it's got to be good enough for us too.

Try it in peppermint and cherry too. Yummy.

Softlips lip balm
RRP: £1.83
Available from Superdrug

17/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         