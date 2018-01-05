- Kim Kardashian beauty secret

In this article























With a world famous pout to take care of, it may surprise that Kim Kardashian 's lip balm of choice is a very budget friendly buy.Kim is reportedly a huge fan of Soft Lips in French Vanilla - it smells kissably moreish and hydrates Lips a treat.And if it's good enough for socialite Kim K then it's got to be good enough for us too.Try it in peppermint and cherry too. Yummy.