In this article























Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..

Britney Spears beauty secret Britney hasn't always had an easy ride with her skin - and while she may have restored her reputation as an All-American sweetheart - she still has to fight an ongoing battle against blemishes.







Seaweed has unique water retention properties which can hydrate the skin as well as kill pesky bacteria that cause breakouts.



Make like Britney and try their OXY Seaweed Power Fresh Skin Wash for a wake-you-up experience for your skin.



OXY Seaweed Power Fresh Skin Wash

RRP: £5.99

Available from Superdrug Apparently Britters is a big fan of NEW OXY - a range of revitalised and innovative seaweed-based products that use the science of the sea for great skin.Seaweed has unique water retention properties which can hydrate the skin as well as kill pesky bacteria that cause breakouts.Make like Britney and try their OXY Seaweed Power Fresh Skin Wash for a wake-you-up experience for your skin.

Britney hasn't always had an easy ride with her skin - and while she may have restored her reputation as an All-American sweetheart - she still has to fight an ongoing battle against blemishes.