>
>
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
  
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..
In this article

Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..


Britney Spears beauty secret 

- Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use..
Britney hasn't always had an easy ride with her skin - and while she may have restored her reputation as an All-American sweetheart - she still has to fight an ongoing battle against blemishes.

Apparently Britters is a big fan of NEW OXY - a range of revitalised and innovative seaweed-based products that use the science of the sea for great skin.

Seaweed has unique water retention properties which can hydrate the skin as well as kill pesky bacteria that cause breakouts.

Make like Britney and try their OXY Seaweed Power Fresh Skin Wash for a wake-you-up experience for your skin.

OXY Seaweed Power Fresh Skin Wash
RRP: £5.99
Available from Superdrug

17/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Perfect baby names for February
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         