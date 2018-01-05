>
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
Kristen Davis beauty secret
Kristen Davis beauty secret


Kristen Davis beauty secret

- Kristen Davis beauty secret
Kristen Davis and Madonna might be like celebrity chalk and cheese but they both have something in common - their love of Purelogicol's Age Defying Mask.

We're also fans at the sofeminine office as we've found this to be super effective in brightening skin, toning it up and reducing fine lines.

Known by beauty insiders as a facial in a capsule, Sex And The City actress Kristen Davis is as much a fan as HRH The Queen of Pop.

Made with plenty of natural ingredients including pomegranate enzyme, sea fennel, papaya and chamomile, this uses the best of nature for red carpet worthy results.
Purelogicol Age defying Face Masks
RRP: £44.99
Available from Purelogicol

17/04/2012
