- Kristen Davis beauty secret

Kristen Davis and Madonna might be like celebrity chalk and cheese but they both have something in common - their love of Purelogicol's Age Defying Mask.We're also fans at the sofeminine office as we've found this to be super effective in brightening skin, toning it up and reducing fine lines.Known by beauty insiders as a facial in a capsule, Sex And The City actress Kristen Davis is as much a fan as HRH The Queen of Pop.Made with plenty of natural ingredients including pomegranate enzyme, sea fennel papaya and chamomile, this uses the best of nature for red carpet worthy results.