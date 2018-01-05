|
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
Kristen Davis beauty secret
We're also fans at the sofeminine office as we've found this to be super effective in brightening skin, toning it up and reducing fine lines.
Known by beauty insiders as a facial in a capsule, Sex And The City actress Kristen Davis is as much a fan as HRH The Queen of Pop.
Made with plenty of natural ingredients including pomegranate enzyme, sea fennel, papaya and chamomile, this uses the best of nature for red carpet worthy results.
Purelogicol Age defying Face Masks
RRP: £44.99
Available from Purelogicol
Ursula Dewey
17/04/2012
