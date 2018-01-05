In this article























Uma Thurman beauty secret

Uma Thurman beauty secret has the kind of glowy skin we all hope to wake up with. And we may just be able to if we follow a key step in her



Uma reportedly loves Icelandic



This daily



BioEffect DayTime

RRP: £55.00

Available from BioEffect







Uma Thurman has the kind of glowy skin we all hope to wake up with. And we may just be able to if we follow a key step in her beauty regime.Uma reportedly loves Icelandic beauty brand, BioEffect for their BioEffect DayTime which keeps skin hydrated and protected.This daily moisturiser works in combination with their iconic EGF serum which can reverse the signs of ageing. A beauty force to be reckoned with against Father Time.