Uma Thurman beauty secret
Uma Thurman beauty secret
Uma Thurman
has the kind of glowy skin we all hope to wake up with. And we may just be able to if we follow a key step in her beauty
regime.
Uma reportedly loves Icelandic beauty
brand, BioEffect for their BioEffect DayTime which keeps skin hydrated and protected.
This daily moisturiser
works in combination with their iconic EGF serum which can reverse the signs of ageing. A beauty
force to be reckoned with against Father Time.
BioEffect DayTime
RRP: £55.00
Available from BioEffect