Uma Thurman beauty secret
Uma Thurman beauty secret


Uma Thurman beauty secret

- Uma Thurman beauty secret
Uma Thurman has the kind of glowy skin we all hope to wake up with. And we may just be able to if we follow a key step in her beauty regime.

Uma reportedly loves Icelandic beauty brand, BioEffect for their BioEffect DayTime which keeps skin hydrated and protected.

This daily moisturiser works in combination with their iconic EGF serum which can reverse the signs of ageing. A beauty force to be reckoned with against Father Time.

BioEffect DayTime
RRP: £55.00
Available from BioEffect

17/04/2012
