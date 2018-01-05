In this article























Dannii Minogue beauty secret

Dannii Minogue's beauty secret With Kylie as her sister we can't imagine Dannii's derriere being anything less than perfection, but Miss Minogue the younger swears by ProSkin's Slimming Leggings for anti-



Dannii has raved about these compression leggings that help to smooth away



The fabric is infused with caffeine, retinol ceramides, aloe vera and vitamin E - but don't worry they're not at all sticky. We've tried them and found them super comfy although we've yet to find a Minogue-esque behind on removal. Sigh...



Proskins Slim Ladies Full Length Leggings

RRP: £50.00

Available from Next

