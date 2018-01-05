- Dannii Minogue beauty secret

>
With Kylie as her sister we can't imagine Dannii's derriere being anything less than perfection, but Miss Minogue the younger swears by ProSkin's Slimming Leggings for anti-cellulite.

Dannii has raved about these compression leggings that help to smooth away cellulite by increasing circulation and attacking fluid retention and sluggish lymphatic drainage.

The fabric is infused with caffeine, retinol ceramides, aloe vera and vitamin E - but don't worry they're not at all sticky. We've tried them and found them super comfy although we've yet to find a Minogue-esque behind on removal. Sigh...

Proskins Slim Ladies Full Length Leggings
RRP: £50.00
Available from Next

