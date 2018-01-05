Cheryl Cole beauty secret
Cheryl Cole's beauty secret
Cheryl Cole
came from humble beginnings, but her rise to fame hasn't totally transformed her choice of beauty
products.
The former X-Factor
judge isn't against using purse friendly beauty buys to get results and still uses tried and tested products to get gorgeous.
Her beautiful skin
is all thanks to an old beauty favourite - E45 moisturising
lotion.
Make Cheryl and your grandma proud and slick this on for silky smooth limbs.
E45 Moisturising Lotion
RRP: £5.99
Available from Boots