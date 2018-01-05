Cheryl Cole beauty secret

>
Cheryl Cole's beauty secret

Cheryl Cole came from humble beginnings, but her rise to fame hasn't totally transformed her choice of beauty products.

The former X-Factor judge isn't against using purse friendly beauty buys to get results and still uses tried and tested products to get gorgeous.

Her beautiful skin is all thanks to an old beauty favourite - E45 moisturising lotion.

Make Cheryl and your grandma proud and slick this on for silky smooth limbs.

E45 Moisturising Lotion
RRP: £5.99
Available from Boots

