In this article























Rihanna beauty secret

Rihanna beauty secret



The 24-year-old uses Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel to prep her skin, to give it a flawless, even finish before

Rihanna never stops yet she always looks immaculate - and that has something to do with her hard-working beauty serum of choice.The 24-year-old uses Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel to prep her skin, to give it a flawless, even finish before make-up A genius little multi-tasker this gel conceals blemishes, minimises the appearance of pores, fills in fine lines, mattifies and primes, but it will set you back the best part of fifty pounds.



Still - with so many benefits in one little product - it'll definitely work hard in your beauty regime.



Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel

RRP: £47.50

Available from Per-Fekt



