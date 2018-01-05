>
>
Celebrity beauty buys: What the celebs really use...
  
Rihanna beauty secret
In this article

Rihanna beauty secret


Rihanna beauty secret

Rihanna never stops yet she always looks immaculate - and that has something to do with her hard-working beauty serum of choice.

The 24-year-old uses Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel to prep her skin, to give it a flawless, even finish before make-up.

A genius little multi-tasker this gel conceals blemishes, minimises the appearance of pores, fills in fine lines, mattifies and primes, but it will set you back the best part of fifty pounds.

Still - with so many benefits in one little product - it'll definitely work hard in your beauty regime.

Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel
RRP: £47.50
Available from Per-Fekt

17/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         