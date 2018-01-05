Rihanna beauty secret
Rihanna
never stops yet she always looks immaculate - and that has something to do with her hard-working beauty
serum of choice.
The 24-year-old uses Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel to prep her skin, to give it a flawless, even finish before make-up
.
A genius little multi-tasker this gel conceals blemishes, minimises the appearance of pores, fills in fine lines, mattifies and primes, but it will set you back the best part of fifty pounds.
Still - with so many benefits in one little product - it'll definitely work hard in your beauty regime.
Per-Fekt Skin Perfection Gel
RRP: £47.50
Available from Per-Fekt