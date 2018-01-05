In this article





















Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers

Murad Refreshing Cleanser If your skin is usually low maintenance then Murad's Refreshing Cleanser is perfect - it lifts away daily grease and grime and foams ever so lightly.



Made with cucumber and witch hazel extracts it soothes skin and hydrates it, so there's no sign of dryness post cleanse.



RRP: £15.99

