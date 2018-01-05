|
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
Murad Refreshing CleanserIf your skin is usually low maintenance then Murad's Refreshing Cleanser is perfect - it lifts away daily grease and grime and foams ever so lightly.
Made with cucumber and witch hazel extracts it soothes skin and hydrates it, so there's no sign of dryness post cleanse.
Murad Refreshing Cleanser
Ursula Dewey
27/11/2012
