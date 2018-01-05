>
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers


Purelogical Purifying Facial Cleanser 

Cleansing is the first step to clearer skin. For a deep cleanse without feeling like your face has shrunk we've found Purelogicol's purifying cleanser does the trick.

Packed with botanicals and anti-oxidants and free from perfume, alcohol and parabens, it's suitable for sensitive skin types and won't leave you with that too-tight feeling.


Purelogical Purifying Facial Cleanser
RRP: £19.00
Available from www.purelogicol.com or call 0870 750 2401.

27/11/2012
