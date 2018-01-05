>
>
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
  
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish


Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish

When we say this cleanser's a goody, we're not joking. Liz Earle's Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser maybe a mouthful to say, but it's gentle formula removes all traces of make-up and leaves your skin feeling super soft and ultra clean, without the faintest feeling of tightness.

Made with eucalyptus and cocoa butter it has a deliciously creamy formula which dissolves all grime, grease and make-up, while being kind to your skin.

It comes with pure muslin cloths which you dampen with warm water to remove the cleanser - helping to gently buff your skin, and ease removal of any stubborn mascara.

Left:

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser
RRP: £13.75
Available from www.lizearle.com



27/11/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
