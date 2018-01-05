|
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
Beauty Lab Silk CleanserBeauty Lab's Silk Cleanser does what it says on the tin - makes your skin feel silky smooth. Made with extracts of silk, jojoba and cotton, the gentle formula foams lightly and won't strip your skin of it's natural oils making it perfect for dry and sensitive skintypes.
Beauty Lab Silk Cleanser
RRP: £15.00
Available from Beauty Lab
Ursula Dewey
27/11/2012
