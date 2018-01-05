In this article





















Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers

Left:



Shu Uemura High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil

RRP: £56.50

Available from Selfridges





If your skin is dry or dehydrated and in need of a radiance boost, then Shu Uemura 's High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil will help rebalance your skin and boost your complexion, using natural extracts.We loved how this foams lightly and leaves skin feeling soft, supple and instantly brightened.Left: