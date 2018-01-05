|
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
Shu Uemura High Performance Balancing Cleansing OilIf your skin is dry or dehydrated and in need of a radiance boost, then Shu Uemura's High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil will help rebalance your skin and boost your complexion, using natural extracts.
We loved how this foams lightly and leaves skin feeling soft, supple and instantly brightened.
Shu Uemura High Performance Balancing Cleansing Oil
RRP: £56.50
Available from Selfridges
Ursula Dewey
27/11/2012
