>
>
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
  
Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
In this article

Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers


This Works 

For oil prone skin this one step cleanser is great as it removes all traces of grease without leaving skin dry. Simply massage into your skin with your fingertips and reap the benefits.

Made with Petit grain essential oil for its naturally occurring anti-septic properties and frankincense to balance, this is our go to cleanser to mop up oil slick skin.

Left:

This Works Clean Skin
RRP: £18.00
Available from FeelUnique

27/11/2012
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
100 baby names fit for a royalCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         