Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers

Cleansing with Eve Lom's cult cleanser is like giving yourself an at-home spa treatment twice a day. The luxurious blend of natural ingredients, the gorgeous packaging and the post cleansing glow that comes with, is more than enough to justify the steep price tag of £50.We love how this gently melts away make up exfoliates gently, hydrates intensely and refines skin texture effortlessly using the fine muslin cloth. As our beauty ed says, if this cleanser was a man, we'd marry it.Left: