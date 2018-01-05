Cleansers: Ten of the best face cleansers
Eve Lom
Cleansing with Eve Lom's cult cleanser is like giving yourself an at-home spa
treatment twice a day. The luxurious blend of natural ingredients, the gorgeous packaging and the post cleansing glow that comes with, is more than enough to justify the steep price tag of £50.
We love how this gently melts away make up
, exfoliates
gently, hydrates intensely and refines skin texture effortlessly using the fine muslin cloth. As our beauty
ed says, if this cleanser was a man, we'd marry it.
Left:
Eve Lom Cleanser
RRP: £50.00
Available from Selfridges