DermaRoller Skin Therapy





This natural skin regeneration therapy is the latest thing although varied and less effective versions have been around since the 90s. If your skin tone is naturally dark you are currently very limited to the number of treatments available to you, especially for scar repair therapy, so there is no wonder over 170 clinics across the country have already introduced this new treatment, which gives amazing results on acne, stretch marks, aged and sun-damaged skin of all skin types.



But beware: this treatment is not for the faint-hearted! It works by a natural wound healing process, causing the skin to regenerate and repair itself naturally but safely. A small roller covered with micro-surgical needles gently penetrates and stimulates beneath the dermis, enhancing the blood supply to the area, thus promoting new skin cells and generating more elastin and collagen in the process. This treatment can only be performed by a trained medical practitioner in a registered clinic.



As I sat in the waiting room filling in the forms prior to the treatment, I was a little apprehensive. I didn’t really know what to expect and wondered if I should have just gone for something less complicated. After disclosing all my medical history etc, I was ushered into a side room to be prepped. My make-up was quickly removed by a very nice therapist who then started applying an aesthetic cream to my face. Phew - I may not feel anything after all! The couch was comfy and the lights dim; I was covered from head-to-toe in fluffy sweet scented towels and suddenly I began to quite enjoy the prospect of a fresher face. The cream was cool and soothing. My face was then covered with a loose layer of cling film (not covering nostrils or mouth) and I was left to catch-up on some much needed beauty sleep for 30 minutes.



The cream and film were then removed and I was taken to another room for the treatment. Finally, an alcohol wipe (which was a bit whiffy!) was used to remove any residue of cream and the procedure was explained to me. All patients have their very own disposable roller so there is no risk of infection or cross-contamination. This assured me that all the correct measures were being taken and that everything was clean and sterile for my treatment. The practitioner applied light pressure with the roller, starting on my forehead and for a while I couldn’t feel a thing. Gradually, as it glided back and forth, I began to feel a sensation of light pins-and-needles. After a while, my skin began to feel a little warm, but again quite comfortable. My entire face was treated in this way, including those problem crow's feet and the area around the lips. The DermaRoller lasted approximately 20 minutes. A rich helping of oxygenating cream was then applied followed by a spray of sun block. I was given a mirror and told to look at my skin. I looked like I had fallen asleep in the sun and got burnt! But I was assured this would subside. By the next day, I could see the difference - my skin was plumper and more evenly toned, however I did look a bit like an Oompa-Loompah! It's been two days now and my skin is looking better and better after a little flaking and tightness. I will definitely be back for another session!



If you are planning to have a treatment before your holiday remember to leave three days before flying for your skin to rebalance before sun exposure.



The total treatment took approx 1 hr 15 minutes including prepping and consultation.

1-3 treatments recommended 6-8 weeks apart, £300 per treatment

Available at www.renewmedica.com





I would also highly recommend:

Cosmedix Serious Protection SPF 28, £38 for 100ml.



This moisturising sun block penetrates and protects the skin against deep tissue damage caused over time by sun damage. Unlike other sunscreens, it offers protection from both UVA and UVB light. It boasts all natural ingredients and offers you perfect all-year-round protection, leaving your skin feeling supple and radiant.

Also available at Renew Medica.





