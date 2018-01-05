Efficiency and advances in anti-ageing products

ga164: What scientific advances are there in terms of anti-ageing solutions?

> EMJ: Anti-ageing research has come a long way. Today, we're aware that the key to ageing well is to manage damage.

There's no point over-stimulating the body or, in particular, the skin. First and foremost, the skin needs repairing.

One of the major recent discoveries is that if we don't take care of the skin's damaged structures, they end up blocking all the repair systems so no Anti-ageing product is effective.

A product like One Essential activates the natural recycling systems which eliminate waste and transform it into new material.

Epilepsyna: What active ingredients must an anti-ageing cream contain to be really effective?

> EMJ: It’s not so much a question of active ingredients but a question of what is being targeted. Anti-ageing products tend to focus on preventing, or even making up for damage to the skin’s structures. An effective Anti-ageing product should above all tackle the real problems which are the damaged structures that accumulate within the skin.



A product like One Essential goes a step further by activating a natural recycling system at the heart of the cells, called Proteasome. Not only does it eliminate the damaged structures which become toxins for the skin, it rejuvenates the cells.