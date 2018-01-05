One Essential serum by Dior - DIor anti-age serum

>
Anti-ageing: expert advice from Dior
  
One Essential serum by Dior
One Essential serum by Dior


lili091108: Is it enough to use One Essential on its own?
 > EMJ: One Essential is an excellent all-round anti-ageing product. It is capable of acting on wrinkles, lack of firmness, the skin's radiance. But on top of that, it boosts the efficiency of the products you use with it. For example, if used with the Capture Totale cream, it doubles its anti-ageing efficiency.

lili091108: Should One Essential be applied before or after a day cream?
> EMJ: To eliminate toxins properly and release the day cream's effectiveness, you should apply it beforehand. It's the first essential step before any cream, morning or night.

Anonymous: I don't use any Dior products. Can I combine One Essential with products from other brands?
> EMJ: When the skin is saturated by toxins that block its repairing power, even competitors' products can't be 100% effective. By purifying these toxins, not only is the effectiveness of Dior's products reinforced, but also the effectiveness of any other anti-ageing product.
Beauty Editor
19/02/2010
