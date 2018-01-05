One Essential: how to use a serum - Dior's One Essential serum

Toutiloup: How long do you need to wait for a result when using One Essential?

> EMJ: One Essential is a product that will give immediate results in terms of the radiance and purity of the skin, from the very first application. You need to wait a bit longer for anti-ageing results, which will be apparent after two weeks. Combined with the Capture Totale cream, convincing results are achieved in two weeks instead of four.



Anonymous: Is One Essential recommended for men?

> EMJ: Yes! This product is ideal for men. Its texture is very light and it has immediate as well as long-term effectiveness. It is very lightly fragranced and the smell disappears quickly. If the sensation of comfort isn't enough, another product can easily be used on top. I use this product myself so I know what I'm talking about!

Roussote: Do you use the products which you recommend to your clients?

> EMJ: Of course (laughs) I put these products through their paces. I travel to Asia a lot and constantly changing time zones really puts the efficiency of these products to the test. I can honestly say I've rarely seen a product as efficient as One Essential.