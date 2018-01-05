>
>
Anti-ageing: expert advice from Dior
  
One Essential: how to use a serum - Dior's One Essential serum
In this article

One Essential: how to use a serum - Dior's One Essential serum


Toutiloup: How long do you need to wait for a result when using One Essential?
> EMJ: One Essential is a product that will give immediate results in terms of the radiance and purity of the skin, from the very first application. You need to wait a bit longer for anti-ageing results, which will be apparent after two weeks. Combined with the Capture Totale cream, convincing results are achieved in two weeks instead of four.

Anonymous: Is One Essential recommended for men?
> EMJ: Yes! This product is ideal for men. Its texture is very light and it has immediate as well as long-term effectiveness. It is very lightly fragranced and the smell disappears quickly. If the sensation of comfort isn't enough, another product can easily be used on top. I use this product myself so I know what I'm talking about!

Roussote: Do you use the products which you recommend to your clients?
> EMJ: Of course (laughs) I put these products through their paces. I travel to Asia a lot and constantly changing time zones really puts the efficiency of these products to the test. I can honestly say I've rarely seen a product as efficient as One Essential.
Beauty Editor
19/02/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         