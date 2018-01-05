In this article

























Anti-age product for the type of skin - how to choose an anti-age product

sandra8192: I’m 51 years old and my skin has dropped because I’ve got extremely dry skin. What cream would you recommend for the morning and the evening?

> EMJ: My advice would be to use the Capture Totale Haute Nutrition cream which has been specially designed to fight against all signs of ageing, including dryness.



When the skin ages and becomes dry, the dryness becomes a sign of ageing in itself because it accelerates the ageing process. In the case of extreme dryness, you can complement with the Capture Totale Haute Nutrition oil.



zirafa1: I’ve got combination skin and I’ve noticed that creams for women aged 30 and over are often too rich for me and they leave my face shiny. Do anti-ageing creams exist for my skin type?

> EMJ: Irrespective of the age of the women who they are aimed at, Dior’s range of anti-ageing products includes creams with textures that are adapted for combination skin, along with richer textures. Combination skin needs special care when it’s cold but if atmospheric conditions are both hot and humid, a serum may be sufficient.

