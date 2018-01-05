>
Anti-ageing: expert advice from Dior
  
Toxins in the skin - toxins and wrinkles
Toxins in the skin - toxins and wrinkles


Anonymous: We've got toxins in our skin? How does that happen?
> EMJ: We tend to use the word "toxins" to refer to a lot of different things. Pollution, the waste products of the metabolism, etc. When the inner structures of our cells become damaged over time, they group together and form real toxins that block repair functions. These toxins are more insidious than those that we're wary of, which come from outside sources, because they can't be eliminated. They accumulate in the cells and the only way to get rid of them is to destroy them where they are found.

Quentinbou: How is it possible to get rid of toxins without rinsing after you've used a serum? Is washing the skin not good enough?
> EMJ: The toxins that we've been talking about are inside the cells, at the heart of the skin. Washing the surface and rinsing the skin won't get rid of them. This is why we've developed a product that activates a system inside the cells, allowing them to be recycled. In other words, it breaks the toxins into tiny pieces and uses them as basic building blocks for constructing new cellular components. It's not about cleaning, it's a profound biological action of repairing.
19/02/2010
