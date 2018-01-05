In this article

























Anti-age serum - difference between creams and serums

Epilepsyna: Apart from day creams, what other types of product should I be using?

> EMJ: Day creams are at the heart of skincare routines but they’re not the only products to use. Aside from removing your make-up, which is essential for maintaining the quality of your skin, each cream has an essential element: a serum.



Serums complement, enrich and accelerate the effectiveness of the product: a serum plus a cream is a great combination that works to enhance your skin’s beauty.



Jimenis: What's the difference between a serum and a cream?

> EMJ: First and foremost, a serum is a product dedicated to efficiency. It has more concentrated active ingredients and its texture is adapted for better penetration. This gives you fast, visible results.



As they’re working to reach these effectiveness targets, the sensation when applying serums often isn’t as comfortable as with cream. This makes serum difficult to use on its own. A cream is a richer product, with a more emulsified texture which provides more comfort and richness.



