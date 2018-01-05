Evolution of anti-ageing products - anti-age technology

>
Epilepsyna: Are anti-ageing products just a trend or do they really work?  
 > EMJ: For a long time, the effectiveness of anti-ageing products was based on the components that affected the texture, which moisturised and nourished the skin without any known anti-ageing effectiveness.

Then, during the 80s, knowledge acquired about the skin’s ageing, biology and structure was applied for the first time. It was then that the first major anti-ageing active ingredients started to flourish, as did the major skin-penetration technologies like liposomes (in Dior’s Capture in 1986).

Nowadays, anti-ageing products are jewels of technology. The knowledge required for their development, the precision of their active ingredients and the studies put in place to prove their effectiveness are highly specialised.

Today's anti-ageing products really do work. You only have to compare the face of a 40-year old woman today with a 40-year old woman 20 years ago to realise.
19/02/2010
